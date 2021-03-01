USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls in control near multi-month tops, eyeing 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY gained traction for the fifth straight day and shot to fresh multi-month tops.
- RSI closer to the overbought zone warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
- Dips towards the 106.00 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher for the fifth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to fresh six-month tops, around the 106.75 region during the first half of the European session.
A fresh leg up in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with renewed US dollar buying, provided an additional boost. However, a mixed performance in the US bond market kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel over the past two months or so. The set-up points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, RSI on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory and warrants some caution for bulls. Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to remain capped near the trend-channel hurdle, just ahead of the 107.00 mark.
That said, a sustained breakthrough will mark a fresh bullish breakout and open the room for an extension of the ongoing upward trajectory. The USD/JPY pair might then aim to test the next relevant resistance near the 107.45-50 supply zone.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 106.35 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 106.00 round-figure mark and the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 105.45 region.
The latter coincides with the lower boundary of the trend channel, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term bullish bias. The subsequent slide would turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to break below the key 105.00 psychological mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|106.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.37
|Daily SMA50
|104.35
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.69
|Previous Daily Low
|105.85
|Previous Weekly High
|106.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
