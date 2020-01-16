USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line

- USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Thursday.
- The technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bulls.
Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.
Given that the overnight modest pullback attracted some dip-buying near the 109.70 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint now turned support, the set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Moreover, the fact that the pair remains above its important moving averages – 50, 100 & 200-day SMA – further adds credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for additional gains.
With oscillators on the daily chart holding in the positive territory, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair to a five-month-old ascending trend-line resistance near the 110.80 region.
On the flip side, the 109.70 region might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might negate the near-term bullish bias and prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade.
The pair then might accelerate the corrective slide further towards the 109.35 intermediate horizontal support before eventually dropping to challenge the 50-day SMA support near the 109.00 handle.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|109.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.18
|Daily SMA50
|109.05
|Daily SMA100
|108.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.02
|Previous Daily Low
|109.78
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.65
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.24
