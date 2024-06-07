- USD/JPY climbs above 156.50 as buyers push prices above Ichimoku Cloud.
- Resistance at June 4 high (156.48), 157.00, April 26 high (158.44), and YTD high (160.32).
- Supports at Senkou Span A and B (155.52/45), 50-DMA (154.98), and Ichimoku Cloud base (153.40/50).
The USD/JPY registered modest gains of 0.66% on Friday after a stronger-than-expected US employment report, which decreased the chances that the US Federal Reserve could ease policy during the year. Therefore, the pair trades at 156.64 after bouncing off lows of 155.12.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY continues to remain consolidated, slightly tilted to the upside. The pair climbed above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), an indication of buyers' strength.
Momentum turned bullish, yet the pair could see an increase in volatility due to threats of intervention by Japanese authorities.
Once the USD/JPY cleared the June 4 high of 156.48, that could sponsor a leg-up toward 157.00. On further strength, the next supply zone would be the April 26 high of 158.44, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32.
Conversely, if USD/JPY tumbles below 156.00, the first support would be the confluence of the Senkou Span A and B at around 155.52/45, before testing the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 154.98. A breach of the latter will expose the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 153.40/50.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.64
|Today Daily Change
|1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|155.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.3
|Daily SMA50
|154.91
|Daily SMA100
|152.12
|Daily SMA200
|149.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.44
|Previous Daily Low
|155.35
|Previous Weekly High
|157.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.37
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.34
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.82%
|0.53%
|0.67%
|0.62%
|1.27%
|1.47%
|0.81%
|EUR
|-0.82%
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|0.46%
|0.72%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.53%
|0.27%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.74%
|0.99%
|0.27%
|JPY
|-0.67%
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.59%
|0.81%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.62%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.65%
|0.92%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-1.27%
|-0.46%
|-0.74%
|-0.59%
|-0.65%
|0.25%
|-0.48%
|NZD
|-1.47%
|-0.72%
|-0.99%
|-0.81%
|-0.92%
|-0.25%
|-0.71%
|CHF
|-0.81%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.48%
|0.71%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to weekly lows near 1.0800 after US jobs data
EUR/USD stays under heavy pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.0800. The US Dollar continues to gather strength following the upbeat jobs data, which showed an increase of 272,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls in May, and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2750 after encouraging US Payrolls
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2750 in the American session. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals following the impressive labor market data for May, forcing the pair to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Gold falls toward $2,300 as US yields rally
Gold turned south and dropped below $2,320, erasing all of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 4.4% after strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bonk price approaches key reversal zone, 28% bounce likely
Bonk price crashed 30% from its recent peak and is gravitating towards a critical support zone. This correction presents a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound and subsequent upward trend continuation for the meme coin.
GameStop stock gets slammed by early earnings release, 75 million share sale Premium
GameStop (GME) has once again rained on Keith Gill’s parade as executives disclosed a plan to sell as many as 75 million shares of the stock in at-the-market prices.