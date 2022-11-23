  • US Dollar remains offered across the board against most G8 currencies.
  • A broken rising wedge in the USD/JPY 4-hour chart targets a fall towards 138.00.

The USD/JPY prolonged its losses to two consecutive days and cleared the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), cementing the case of the USD/JPY bias turning neutral-to-downwards, albeit remained trading above the 200-day EMA. Hence, the USD/JPY is trading at 139.83, below its opening price by 0.96%.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Once the USD/JPY dropped below the 100-day EMA, the bias shifted neutral downwards, though it should be noted that crucial support levels lie below the spot price. If Japanese Yen (JPY) buyers would like to extend their gains, they need to clear the three-month low of 137.65, which would exacerbate a fall toward a six-month-old upslope support trendline of around 136.70.

Short term, the USD/JPY 4-hour chart broke a rising wedge, a continuation pattern formed after a first leg-down. That said, the USD/JPY is comfortably trading around the S3 daily pivot. Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be the 139.00 psychological level, followed by the S4 daily pivot level at 138.87, ahead of the November 15 low at 137.65.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 139.76
Today Daily Change -1.45
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 141.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 144.03
Daily SMA50 145.01
Daily SMA100 141.08
Daily SMA200 133.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.24
Previous Daily Low 141.08
Previous Weekly High 140.8
Previous Weekly Low 137.67
Previous Monthly High 151.94
Previous Monthly Low 143.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes

EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2050

GBP/USD climbs to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2050

GBP/USD extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since mid-August above 1.2080 before retreating toward 1.2050. The US Dollar stays on the back foot following the disappointing PMI surveys and as US FOMC Minutes hint at a slower pace of rate hikes coming. 

GBPUSD News

Gold jumps above $1,750 on Fed 's hints Premium

Gold jumps above $1,750 on Fed 's hints

Gold added over $15 in a matter of minutes, following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. US policymakers hint at a pivot in monetary policy and speculative interest rushes to price in a smaller hike in the upcoming December meeting. 

Gold News

FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”

FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”

The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.

Read more

Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low

Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low

Mullen Automotive (MULN) desperately needs a new catalyst to emerge in order to boost its share price. Since jockeying up to $0.61 in late October on the back of its Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) acquisition, MULN stock has lost about two-thirds of its market cap in just one month.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures