USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears await entry below 107.40 as risk-off mood intensifies

- USD/JPY refreshes two-day low under 107.50 following the fresh risk aversion wave.
- BOJ’s stimulus for small and medium-sized figures, updates from China heavy the pair.
- A 12-day-old support line, 200-bar EMA restrict immediate declines.
USD/JPY extends its post-BOJ fall to refresh the intraday low of 107.44, down 0.14%, during the pre-European session on Friday.
In addition to the BOJ’s status-quo, the latest updates from China’s 13th National People's Congress (NPC) also exert downside pressure on the pair.
Even so, the sellers await a clear break below an upward sloping trend line from May 06, as well as trading under 200-bar EMA, currently near 107.40, to further stretch the south-run towards 107.00 round-figure.
In a case where the pair keep declining below 107.00, May 13 low near 106.75 will be on the bears’ radars.
On the contrary, buyers will hesitate to enter unless the pair crosses 107.85. Following that, multiple highs marked since mid-April around 108.10 becomes the key to watch.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|107.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.05
|Daily SMA50
|107.9
|Daily SMA100
|108.44
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.85
|Previous Daily Low
|107.49
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
The Cable registers mild losses while defending 1.2200 heading into the London open this Friday. The UK Retail Sales are next on tap and expected to slump 16% MoM in April, following -5.1% seen in March.
EUR/USD recedes to 1.0930 as China plans to impose new Hong Kong security law
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday with the American dollar drawing haven bids amid fears that China's decision to impose new Hong Kong security law would lead to major US-China tussle. Meanwhile, the US proposal to sell arms to Taiwan irks China.
China releases bill for Hong Kong National Security, risk takes a fresh hit
According to a draft of the legislation seen by Reuters, China’s NPC “proposed new legislation for Hong Kong requires the territory to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under its mini-constitution.”
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.