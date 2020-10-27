USD/JPY Price Analysis: 104.00 mark is the next relevant target for bearish traders

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY added to its intraday losses and fell below a short-term ascending trend-channel support.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for weakness towards the 104.00 mark.
  • Any attempted recovery move is likely to remain capped near the key 105.00 psychological mark.

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday decline and fell to two-day lows, around the 104.60-55 region during the first half of the European trading session. The downward momentum dragged the pair below the lower boundary of a near one-week-old ascending channel, which constituted the formation of a bearish flag chart pattern.

The bearish breakdown is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are holding in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards September monthly swing lows, around the 104.00 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

Some follow-through weakness might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to prolong its bearish trajectory. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall to the 103.50-45 intermediate support before eventually dropping further below the 103.00 mark, towards March daily closing lows, around the 102.35 zone.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the key 105.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.66
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 104.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.39
Daily SMA50 105.59
Daily SMA100 106.17
Daily SMA200 107.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.06
Previous Daily Low 104.66
Previous Weekly High 105.75
Previous Weekly Low 104.34
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

