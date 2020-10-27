USD/JPY Price Analysis: 104.00 mark is the next relevant target for bearish traders

- USD/JPY added to its intraday losses and fell below a short-term ascending trend-channel support.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for weakness towards the 104.00 mark.
- Any attempted recovery move is likely to remain capped near the key 105.00 psychological mark.
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday decline and fell to two-day lows, around the 104.60-55 region during the first half of the European trading session. The downward momentum dragged the pair below the lower boundary of a near one-week-old ascending channel, which constituted the formation of a bearish flag chart pattern.
The bearish breakdown is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are holding in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards September monthly swing lows, around the 104.00 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through weakness might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to prolong its bearish trajectory. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall to the 103.50-45 intermediate support before eventually dropping further below the 103.00 mark, towards March daily closing lows, around the 102.35 zone.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the key 105.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|104.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.39
|Daily SMA50
|105.59
|Daily SMA100
|106.17
|Daily SMA200
|107.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.06
|Previous Daily Low
|104.66
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.