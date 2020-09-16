USD/JPY plummets to 7-week lows, around 105.00 mark ahead of US data/FOMC

- USD/JPY remained under heavy selling pressure for the third straight session on Wednesday.
- The prevalent bearish sentiment around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The risk-on mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support ahead of the US data, FOMC.
The USD/JPY pair dived to seven-week lows during the mid-European session, with bears now awaiting some follow-through selling below the key 105.00 psychological mark.
The pair extended its recent bearish trajectory and witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. Given that the Fed has shown readiness to tolerate above-target inflation for some time, expectations that the US central bank will maintain an ultra-accommodative policy stance continued weighing the greenback.
The ongoing downfall seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by renewed optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, especially after AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling below the Asian session swing lows support, near the 105.25 region. That said, the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the key central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday and Thursday's BoJ decision.
In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities. Barring any major divergence from the expected figures, the data is more likely to pass unnoticed and overshadowed by some repositioning trade ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|105.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.02
|Daily SMA50
|106.22
|Daily SMA100
|106.81
|Daily SMA200
|107.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.82
|Previous Daily Low
|105.3
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
