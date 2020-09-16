USD/JPY plummets to 7-week lows, around 105.00 mark ahead of US data/FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY remained under heavy selling pressure for the third straight session on Wednesday.
  • The prevalent bearish sentiment around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
  • The risk-on mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support ahead of the US data, FOMC.

The USD/JPY pair dived to seven-week lows during the mid-European session, with bears now awaiting some follow-through selling below the key 105.00 psychological mark.

The pair extended its recent bearish trajectory and witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. Given that the Fed has shown readiness to tolerate above-target inflation for some time, expectations that the US central bank will maintain an ultra-accommodative policy stance continued weighing the greenback.

The ongoing downfall seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by renewed optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, especially after AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling below the Asian session swing lows support, near the 105.25 region. That said, the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the key central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday and Thursday's BoJ decision.

In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities. Barring any major divergence from the expected figures, the data is more likely to pass unnoticed and overshadowed by some repositioning trade ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.08
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 105.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.02
Daily SMA50 106.22
Daily SMA100 106.81
Daily SMA200 107.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.82
Previous Daily Low 105.3
Previous Weekly High 106.38
Previous Weekly Low 105.79
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.

Gold News

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly. 

USD/JPY News

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures