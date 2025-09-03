USD/JPY: Overbought conditions may limit gains to 149.15 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "After expecting USD to trade in a range since early last week, we highlighted yesterday (02 Sep, spot at 147.30) that 'while we continue to expect range-trading, the decreasing volatility over the past few days indicates that a 146.40/148.00 range is likely sufficient to contain the price movements for now.' We did not expect the surge in USD that sent it to a high of 148.94. Having broken clearly above 148.00, the outlook for USD is positive. However, it remains to be seen if it can maintain the rapid pace of advance. The level to watch is 149.55. We will maintain our positive outlook as long as USD holds above 147.50."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We stated yesterday that 'we continue to expect sideways trading, but the firmer underlying tone suggests a higher range of 146.90/147.60.' However, USD took off and surged to a high of 148.94. Strong momentum suggests USD could strengthen further, but overbought conditions may limit any gains to a test of 149.15. The major resistance at 149.55 is unlikely to come into view. To sustain the strong momentum, USD must not break below 147.95, with minor support at 148.20."

US Dollar (USD) could strengthen further; overbought conditions may limit gains to 149.15. In the longer run, outlook for USD is positive; it remains to be seen if it can maintain the rapid pace of advance. The level to watch is 149.55, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.