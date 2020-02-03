USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Greenback vulnerable vs. yen below 109.00 figure

  • USD/JPY remains bearish forming lower lows and lower highs
  • The level to beat is the 108.30 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY erased almost all the gains made in the month of January. The spot is challenging the 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) while below the 109.00 figure
  
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is grinding lower below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) while making lower lows and lower highs. As the market is weak, a break below the 108.30 level can expose the 108.10 and 107.69 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bullish attempts could find resistance near 108.71, 109.00 and 109.30 levels.
 
   
Resistance 108.71, 109.00, 109.30 
Support 108.30, 108.10, 107.69
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.52
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 108.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.4
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.75
Daily SMA200 108.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.14
Previous Daily Low 108.31
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.72

 

 

