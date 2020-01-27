USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Greenback gaps down vs. yen, trades near 109.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY gapped down after the weekend break.
  • USD/JPY is set to continue declining towards the 108.47 and 108.13 price levels. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is down for the fifth consecutive session after spiking to its highest point since mid-May 2019 in mid-January.
 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY gapped down at the start of the new week. It trading below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) while coiling around the 109 figure. As the market is under pressure the bears might extend the down move towards the 108.75, 108.47 and 108.13 price levels. Resistances are seen near the 109.35 and 109.65 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.03
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 109.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.33
Daily SMA50 109.18
Daily SMA100 108.7
Daily SMA200 108.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.63
Previous Daily Low 109.17
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.

Read more

WTI retreats from 3-month lows near $52.00

WTI retreats from 3-month lows near $52.00

There is no respite for the barrel of WTI on Monday, as prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil tumbled to the $52.00 region in early trade, area last visited in early October 2019.

Oil News

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures