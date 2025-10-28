USD/JPY must first close above 153.00 to continue advancing – UOB Group
Upward momentum is starting to build, but for a continued advance, US Dollar (USD) must first close above 153.00, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Upward momentum is starting to build
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, we noted 'the underlying tone has firmed somewhat', and we held the view that 'this is likely to lead to a higher range of 152.40/153.30 rather than a sustained advance'. USD then traded between 152.54 and 153.25 before closing marginally higher by 0.01% at 152.87. The current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase, probably between 152.20 and 153.05."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Last Friday (24 Oct, spot at 152.60), we highlighted that 'upward momentum is starting to build, but USD must close above 153.00 before a sustained rise can be expected.' Yesterday, we indicated that 'upward momentum continues to build, but we prefer to wait for a close above 153.00 before adopting a positive stance'. We will continue to hold the same view, as long as 152.00 (no change in ‘strong support’ level from yesterday) is not breached."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.