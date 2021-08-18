USD/JPY moves toward 110.00 amid stronger USD

USD/JPY recovers from the previous session’s decline on Thursday..

US Dollar Index remains steady near 93.00 despite dismal economic data.

The Yen gains losses grounds on renewed coronavirus concerns.

The USD/JPY pair edges higher in the middle of the week in the initial Asian trading hour. After testing fresh daily lows near 109.10 in the overnight session, USD/JPY bounce back above 109.50.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.60, up 0.03 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades higher above 92.70 with 0.13% gains amid falling US Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields remain lower at 1.24% following weaker Retails Sales data. The readings fell 1.1% in July as compared to the market consensus of 0.3% drop.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned about the recent surge in the impact of the COVID-19 case on the US economy. The greenback remained unfazed by the comments.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen gains were evaporated on the rising of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

As for now, investors wait for the Japanese Merchandise Trade Balance data, the US Building Permits, and Housing Starts to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.78 Today Daily Change 0.20 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 109.59 Trends Daily SMA20 109.91 Daily SMA50 110.17 Daily SMA100 109.68 Daily SMA200 107.46 Levels Previous Daily High 109.66 Previous Daily Low 109.12 Previous Weekly High 110.8 Previous Weekly Low 109.55 Previous Monthly High 111.66 Previous Monthly Low 109.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.45 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.32 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.25 Daily Pivot Point S2 108.91 Daily Pivot Point S3 108.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 109.79 Daily Pivot Point R2 109.99 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.33



