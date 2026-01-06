TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY: Might trade in a choppy manner between 156.20 and 157.20 – UOB Group

USD/JPY: Might trade in a choppy manner between 156.20 and 157.20 – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Outlook is mixed; US Dollar (USD) could trade in a choppy manner between 156.20 and 157.20. In the longer run, USD is likely to trade in a range between 155.60 and 157.50, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

USD/JPY is likely to trade in a range

24-HOUR VIEW: "We stated yesterday that 'the increase in momentum is likely to lead to further advance, but the resistance at 157.50 is likely out of reach for now'. USD subsequently rose to 157.29 and then, in a sudden move, plummeted to a low of 156.09 in the NY session. USD rebounded from the low and continued to rebound in the early Asian trade today. The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. Today, USD could continue to trade in a choppy manner, likely between 156.20 and 157.20."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday (05 Jan, spot at 157.05), we indicated that USD 'is facing mild upward pressure and could drift higher and test 157.50'. We added, 'to sustain the mild upward momentum, USD must not break below 156.35 (‘strong support’ level)'. However, after rising to a high of 157.29, USD dropped sharply and broke below our ‘strong support’ level (low of 156.09). The mild upward pressure has eased, and from here, we expect USD to trade in a range, most likely between 155.60 and 157.50."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns lower toward 1.1700 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD turns lower toward 1.1700 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD erases gains and turns south toward 1.1700 in European trading on Tuesday. Expectations of softer nationwide headline inflation reading from Germany and a broad US Dollar rebound exert downside pressure on the pair. The German preliminary inflation data for December is next in focus. 

GBP/USD retreats from three-month highs near 1.3570

GBP/USD retreats from three-month highs near 1.3570

GBP/USD reverses from three-month highs near 1.3570 in European trading hours on Tuesday. A resurgent demand for the US Dollar offsets a bullish daily technical setup and a better market mood, weighing down on the pair. 

Gold pulls back from weekly highs at $4,475 as USD rebounds

Gold pulls back from weekly highs at $4,475 as USD rebounds

Gold reverses a part of intraday gains in the European session, easing from the weekly high of $4,475. A rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside. However, the US military strikes in Venezuela, heightened political tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, keep the haven demand for Gold underpinned. 

Render price surpasses $1.2 billion market cap as rally accelerates

Render price surpasses $1.2 billion market cap as rally accelerates

Render continues its rally, trading above $2.36 on Tuesday after surging more than 50% last week. This price rally pushed RENDER’s market capitalization above $1.2 billion, surpassing that of other popular altcoins, such as Cosmos and Filecoin.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers