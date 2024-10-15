1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have been expecting a higher USD since early this month. In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (10 Oct, spot at 149.20), we highlighted that ‘although upward momentum has not increased much, further USD strength seems likely, and the levels to watch are at 150.05 and 151.00.’ While USD rose to 149.98 yesterday, upward momentum has not improved much. That said, as long as 148.40 (‘strong support’ level previously at 148.00) is not breached, there is still potential for USD to break above 150.05. At this time, the likelihood of USD rising to 151.00 is not high.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to edge higher yesterday. However, we pointed out that ‘due to the mild momentum, any advance is likely limited to a test of 149.70, and the major resistance at 150.05 is unlikely to come into view.’ Our view of a higher USD was not wrong, even though it rose more than expected, reaching a high of 149.98. Despite the advance, there has been no significant increase in momentum. Today, instead of continuing to advance, USD is more likely to trade in a range, probably between 149.00 and 149.95.”

The US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range, probably between 149.00 and 149.95. In the long run, although momentum has not increased much, further USD strength seems likely. Levels to watch are 150.05 and 151.00, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

