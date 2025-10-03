TRENDING:
ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY: LDP election awaits – OCBC

USD/JPY: LDP election awaits – OCBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

LDP party will vote to select its leader on Sat. It is a full-spec vote, meaning that the election is conducted in its complete format. Each of the LDP's 295 Diet members will cast a vote, and another 295 votes will be determined based on ballots of rank-and-file members (about 1.1mio of them). If no candidate obtains an outright majority in the 1st round of the election, a runoff between the top 2 contenders will be held on the same day. USD/JPY was last at 147.50 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

2-way trades remained likely

"Public polls suggest that the race is tight between Takaichi and Koizumi. But the survey of LDP lawmakers shows more than 80 members endorse Koizumi, 60 backed Hayashi (chief cabinet secretary) while around 40 supported Takaichi. Sanae Takaichi who favours stimulus measures and was vocal against BoJ hiking rates, had suggested that she wants to review the US trade deal especially the $550 billion Japanese investment fund. Shinjiro Koizumi is an agriculture minister and was known as the 'Rice man' - responsible for bringing down rice prices."

"On monetary policy, Koizumi said he hoped the BoJ would work in lock step with the government to achieve stable prices and solid economic growth. We expect JPY weakness to reverse when political uncertainty fades and that BoJ to proceed with policy normalisation. Wage growth, broadening services inflation and upbeat economic activities in Japan should continue to support BoJ policy normalisation. The next meeting is on 30 Oct and another one in Dec. Markets are coming close to pricing in a hike at Dec meeting."

"USD/JPY saw upticks this morning on comments from BoJ Governor Ueda. He said that the BoJ will raise policy rate if its economic outlook is met and that it is necessary to watch global economics and tariff impact. He also expects wage-inflation cycle to be maintained and that price increases could last more than expected. Daily momentum is mild bearish but RSI rose. 2-way trades remained likely. Resistance at 147.80 (21, 50 DMAs), 148.20/30 levels (200 DMA, 23.6% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high). Support at 146.50/70 levels (100 DMA, 38.2% fibo) and 145.40 (50% fibo)."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while traders await US PMIs and speeches from the ECB and Fed officials for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds ground near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar remains offered amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published on Friday, and hence, all eyes are on the ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak.  

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Fed will lower borrowing costs two more times this year.

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers