USD/JPY jumps to test 143.00 as US Dollar rebounds with yields

- USD/JPY attracts some buyers and sees a rally to near the 143.00 region
- Investors digest the US labor data, believing the Federal Reserve (Fed) may not hike twice this year.
- The possible FX intervention by the Japanese central bank might keep USD/JPY’s upside in check.
- Traders might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US key data released.
The USD/JPY pair gains momentum and sees a rally to near the 143.00 threshold in the Asian session, up 0.57% on the day. The major pair recovers a part of Friday's losses to its over-a-one-week low at 142.06 as the US Dolla Indexr (DXY) stages a decent comeback early Monday.
The Labor Department's closely-watched employment report showed on Friday that the US economy added jobs slower than anticipated pace in June. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 209,000 in June, down from 306,000 seen in May. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.6% in June and Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 0.4%, above the market expectation of 0.3%.
Following the softer US data, USD/JPY saw a sharp drop to a one-week low, rebounding firmly in Monday’s Asian session, tracking the recovery in the US Dollar in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields.
The US labor data suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could refrain from hiking rates twice this year, as previously expected.
However, market players remain certain the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will increase rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the July 25-26 policy meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. At the moment, the odds are at 92.4%, higher than last week’s 86.8%. This, in turn, supports d the renewed upside in the US Treasury bond yields, lifting the US Dollar across the board.
From the Japanese docket, “the latest data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday that Japan's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year in May, the fourth consecutive month of gains, as the country's trade deficit narrowed and income gains from its overseas investment expanded,” said Reuters.
According to a Reuters poll, the current account surplus reached 1.86 trillion yen ($13.08 billion) in May, compared with 773 billion yen YoY and below the median forecast for a surplus of 1.88 trillion yen.
That said, the possible FX intervention by the Japanese central bank might keep USD/JPY’s upside in check as the top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that he was communicating with various countries, including the US over currencies, per Reuters.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the US University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment (July) later in the week. Meanwhile, The Japanese Producer Price Index (PPI) YoY and revised Industrial Production MoM will be featured on Wednesday and Friday. Traders might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key data released.
USD/JPY technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|142.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.77
|Daily SMA50
|139.76
|Daily SMA100
|136.8
|Daily SMA200
|137.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.2
|Previous Daily Low
|142.07
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as US Dollar recoups losses
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, having retreated from the YTD top near 1.2850 set on Friday. The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood help revive the US Dollar demand, exerting downward pressure on the pair. UK Hunt's speech is next in focus.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.