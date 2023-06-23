USD/JPY jumps to multi-month high post-US PMIs

- The USD/JPY climbed its highest level since November 2022, approaching 144.00.
- US Manufacturing PMI from June fell to a five-month low
- Negative market sentiment and soft Japanese inflation figures weigh on the JPY.
The USD/JPY pair surged to a multi-month high, reaching its highest level since November 2022, near 143.90. This significant jump came in the wake of the US Manufacturing PMI for June, which plummeted to a five-month low and fueled a negative market sentiment. This, coupled with disappointing Japanese inflation figures, exerted downward pressure on the JPY. The pair is set to close the week with a gain of more than 1.25% – and it is the second week in a row it has risen.
Bond yields and Wall St indexes fall following US PMIs
According to a recent S&P Global report, the US PMIs for June delivered a mixed performance. The Manufacturing PMI fell to a five-month low of 46.3, missing expectations of 48.3. On a positive note, the Services PMI slightly exceeded market expectations, registering 54.1 compared to the anticipated 54. Additionally, the Global Composite PMI came in lower than expected at 53 instead of the projected 54.4.
Consequently, a risk-averse sentiment in the markets was cultivated, leading to a decline in US bond yields and a negative impact on major Wall Street indexes, which benefited the USD. The 10-year bond yield dropped to 3.75%, while the 2-year yield fell to 4.70%, and the 5-year yield reached 4%. The S&P 500 index (SPX) experienced a 0.6% loss, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined by 0.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) suffered a 0.92% decrease.
On the Japanese side, soft inflation figures reported during the early Asian session seem to be applying additional pressure on the Yen. In that sense, the National Consumer Price Index dropped to 3.2% YoY vs. the 4.1% expected, while Core Inflation, Excluding Food and Energy prices, dropped to 4.3% in the same period of time vs. the 4.4% expected. While the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is set to maintain an ultra-dovish monetary policy, the only hope for the Yen is now the intervention of the government and BoJ in order to bolster the Japanese currency.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the USD/JPY holds a (very) bullish outlook for the short term as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest that the buyers are in control but continue to show overbought conditions. In addition, the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are about to perform a bullish cross giving further insight into the positive outlook of the pair.
On the upside, the psychological mark at 145.00 is key for USD/JPY to gain further traction. If cleared, the price could see a more pronounced move towards the 145.70 area and the 146.50 zone. On the other hand, the daily low at 142.70 acts as a key support level for the pair. If broken, the 141.60 area and 141.20 zone could come into play.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|143.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.36
|Daily SMA50
|137.61
|Daily SMA100
|135.52
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.61
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.