USD/JPY jumps to fresh 10-day highs near 106.50

- USD/JPY builds on Friday's impressive gains on Monday.
- Activity in US manufacturing sector expanded at a strong pace in July.
- US Dollar Index retreats modestly after advancing toward 94.00.
The USD/JPY pair erased all of its weekly losses and gained more than 100 pips on Friday. With the greenback preserving its strength at the start of the new week, the pair extended its rebound and touched its highest level at 106.47 on Monday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on a daily basis at 106.28.
USD rebounds on the back of rising T-bond yields
The decisive recovery witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the USD on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a session high of 93.99 in the early trading hours before retreating modestly. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 5% and the DXY is gaining 0.37% at 93.80.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are up between 0.7% and 1.3% on the day, pulling investors' attention away from T-bonds and the USD.
The data published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed on Monday that the economic activity in the US' manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.6 in June to 54.2 and beat analysts' estimate of 53.6.
In the Asian session on Tuesday, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Monetary Base data, which are unlikely to have a significant impact on USD/JPY, will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|105.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.61
|Daily SMA50
|107.21
|Daily SMA100
|107.55
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.06
|Previous Daily Low
|104.19
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.