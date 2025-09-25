USD/JPY is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15 – UOB Group

US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15. In the longer run, renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15; it is unclear whether it could continue to rise to 149.55, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD//JPY might not continue to rise to 149.55
24-HOUR VIEW: "Our view for USD to trade in a range of 147.30/148.00 yesterday was incorrect. Instead of trading in a range, USD soared, reaching a high of 148.90. While the sharp and swift rise appears excessive, there is no sign of a potential pullback just yet. Overall, USD is likely to trade in a range today, most likely between 148.20 and 149.15."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Last Friday (19 Sep, spot at 148.00), we highlighted that USD 'could continue to advance, but it is unclear for now if it can reach 149.15.' After USD traded in a range for a few days, we revised our view yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 147.60), indicating that 'upward momentum has largely faded, and from here, we expect USD to trade in a range between 146.50 and 148.50.' Our revision in view was ill-timed, as USD soared to a high of 148.91. While the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55. To maintain the momentum, USD must hold above 147.70 (‘strong support’ level)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1750 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds its rebound to near 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday, after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session. The pair benefits from a modest retreat in the US Dollar across the board as traders turn cautious ahead of a slew of US data releases and speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
GBP/USD recovers some lost ground above 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles with its latest upswing as traders await more cues from Fedspeak and a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold rebounds amid geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets, ahead of US data/Fedspeak
Gold attracts fresh buying during the first half of the European session and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's corrective decline. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.