USD/JPY inches higher toward 110 as US stocks hit fresh record highs

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US will reportedly remove 'currency manipulator' tag on China.
  • DJIA hit fresh record high above 29K on upbeat mood.
  • US Dollar Index turns flat on day below 97.50.

The USD/JPY pair ticked higher during the American session as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the JPY to stay resilient against the greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since mid-May at 109.93.

Sentiment turns positive on Monday

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the US will remove the 'currency manipulator' tag on China before signing the phase-one trade deal on Wednesday to allow risk-on flows to return to markets. After starting the day in a calm manner, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction in the last hour with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising above 29K for the first time and the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both hitting fresh all-time highs.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is also rising more than 1%.

On the other hand, the lack of market interest on the greenback is not allowing the pair to test the critical 110 handle for the time being. The US Dollar Index, which advanced to 97.50 earlier in the day, turned flat at 97.35 during the American session and seems to be staying in a consolidation phase in that region.

The Japanese economic docket on Tuesday will feature Trade Balance, Bank Lending data and the Ecowatchers Survey on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.91
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 109.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.13
Daily SMA50 108.99
Daily SMA100 108.34
Daily SMA200 108.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.69
Previous Daily Low 109.43
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 107.65
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

