USD/JPY inches higher toward 110 as US stocks hit fresh record highs

- US will reportedly remove 'currency manipulator' tag on China.
- DJIA hit fresh record high above 29K on upbeat mood.
- US Dollar Index turns flat on day below 97.50.
The USD/JPY pair ticked higher during the American session as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the JPY to stay resilient against the greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since mid-May at 109.93.
Sentiment turns positive on Monday
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the US will remove the 'currency manipulator' tag on China before signing the phase-one trade deal on Wednesday to allow risk-on flows to return to markets. After starting the day in a calm manner, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction in the last hour with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising above 29K for the first time and the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both hitting fresh all-time highs.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is also rising more than 1%.
On the other hand, the lack of market interest on the greenback is not allowing the pair to test the critical 110 handle for the time being. The US Dollar Index, which advanced to 97.50 earlier in the day, turned flat at 97.35 during the American session and seems to be staying in a consolidation phase in that region.
The Japanese economic docket on Tuesday will feature Trade Balance, Bank Lending data and the Ecowatchers Survey on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|109.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|108.99
|Daily SMA100
|108.34
|Daily SMA200
|108.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|109.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.65
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 110 as US stocks hit fresh record highs
The USD/JPY pair ticked higher during the American session as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the JPY to stay resilient against the greenback. The pair is trading at its highest level since mid-May at 109.93.