- The USD/JPY continues rallying for the third consecutive day, up 1.41% in the week.
- Fed’s Bullard, Daly, and Mester favor aggressive rate hikes, thus increasing the odds of a 50 bps move in May.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: The 1-hour chart depicts the pair as upward biased.
The USD/JPY clings to the 120.00 mark following Tuesday’s session in which the pair reached a new YTD high at 121.03, in a session where US Treasury yields skyrocketed, led by the 10-year benchmark note up close to nine basis points, up at 2.384%. At 120.86, the USD/JPY reflects the greenback strength amidst an upbeat market mood.
On Tuesday, US equities finished the day in the green. Though of late, the greenback finished downwards, as reflected by the US Dollar Index down 0.03%, sat at 98.444.
Fed speaking driving the majors, US Treasury yields keep rising
The US economic docket featured more Fed speaking, following US Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s Monday’s appearance at the NABE conference. Powell reiterated that “inflation is too high” and signaled that the Fed is ready to hike rates higher than 25 bps at its next “meeting or meetings.”
US Treasury yields immediately reacted upwards, as investors positioned themselves ahead of the May 4 FOMC monetary policy meeting, where the odds of a 50 bps hike are close to 70%.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that “The Fed needs to move aggressively to keep inflation under control,” emphasizing his calls of interest rates above 3% this year. Bullard added that 50 bps moves would definitely be on the mix. Later, San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly said that inflation is too high, and she commented that it is time to eliminate accommodation.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is crossing the wires at press time. Mester said that “front-loading rate hikes is appealing” while adding that raising rates around 2.5% will be appropriate.
The Japanese economic docket will feature the Leading Economic Index on its Final reading for January, alongside the Coincident Index Final.
Elsewhere, Russia and Ukraine’s tussles have taken a backseat of late. US President Joe Biden would meet with his European allies on Thursday in Brussels and are expected to announce another tranche of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased, though it faced solid resistance at 121.00. However, once the USD/JPY retreated towards 120.50s and advanced steadily to current price levels, the USD/JPY found support on an upslope trendline, as shown by the hourly (H1) chart.
Upwards, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 121.00. Breach of the latter would expose January 25. 2016 resistance at 121.68, followed by 122.00. On the flip side, failure to reclaim 121.00 would leave the pair vulnerable to further selling pressure. The USD/jPY first support would be 120.38, followed by 120.00, and then the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 119.85.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.86
|Today Daily Change
|1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|1.16
|Today daily open
|119.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.46
|Daily SMA50
|115.5
|Daily SMA100
|114.85
|Daily SMA200
|112.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.5
|Previous Daily Low
|119.1
|Previous Weekly High
|119.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.29
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7500 to renew 2022 peak amid mixed concerns over Ukraine, strong yields
AUD/USD led G10 currency pair gainers by refreshing yearly top, trading sidelined of late. Softer greenback, firmer stocks favored bulls, three-year high US Treasury yields fail to propel USD, nor stop equity bulls. RBA’s Lowe again pushed back rate-hike expectations but Fedspeak has been hawkish.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows at $1,911, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) has witnessed modest selling pressure on Tuesday after struggling to surpass $1,940.00 amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors are shrugging off the fears from the Russia-Ukraine war.
EUR/USD finds bids near 1.1010 on upbeat market mood, EU leaders summit eyed
The EUR/USD has witnessed a decent buying interest after a corrective pullback towards 1.0962 amid a positive undertone in the market. EU will discuss an embargo on Russian oil in a meeting with Biden. Investors will focus on Fed Powell’s speech going forward.
Crypto bulls are back in town
Bullish moves on Tuesday, pushing BTC higher by more than 5%. ETH continues to go higher and higher, hitting and holding the $3K value area. XRP faces selling pressure after making new one-month highs.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.