USD/JPY hovers above strong support and has room to rise as the US and China get closer – Confluence Detector

USD/JPY has been moving higher amid reports that the US and China may agree on a currency pact and delay new tariffs. Can it continue higher? Technicals look promising.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY enjoys robust support at 107.46, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the SMA 200-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 10-1h, and the SMA 5-4h.

Looking up, weak resistance awaits at 107.63, which is the convergence of the BB 4h-Upper, the SMA 100-one-day, the previous daily high,

Higher, the upside target is 108.47, which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3 and the previous monthly high converge.

Below 107.46, the next support line is at 106.95, which is is the confluence of the previous daily low and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

