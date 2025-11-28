TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

 USD/JPY hovers above 156.00 as markets reassess BoJ tightening chances

  • The Dollar - Yen is trending water above 1.5600 after pulling back from highs near 158.00.
  • Strong Tokyo inflation and upbeat Japanese data support expectations of a BoJ rate hike.
  • The US Dollar remains weighed amid heightened hopes of further Fed easing.
 USD/JPY hovers above 156.00 as markets reassess BoJ tightening chances
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar is trading sideways at levels right above 156.00 against the Japanese Yen on Friday, after retreating from 10-month lows near 158.00 last week. Hopes of  BoJ tightening are supporting the Yen, though investors’ concerns about Japanese PM Takaichi’s fiscal largesse are limiting upside attempts.

Japanese data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo Consumer Prices Index (CPI) grew at a steady 2.7% year-on-year pace in November, while the core CPI remained steady at a 2.8% yearly rate, against expectations of a moderation to 2.7%.

Apart from that, Japanese Retail Trade jumped 1.7% year-on-year in October, more than twice the 0.8% market consensus, and following a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in September. In a similar line, Industrial Production rose 1.4% against expectations of a 0.6% decline.

BoJ-Fed monetary divergence supports the Yen

These figures endorse the theory that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates by 25 basis points in December or January at the latest, which has been providing support to the Japanese Yen through the current week.

Investors, however, remain concerned about the country’s increasing government debt, which is acting as a headwind for the Yen. Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, approved a 21.3 Trillion Yen (USD 136 billion) stimulus package last week, aimed to help households cope with the higher inflationary pressures, which sent the Yen lower across the board.

In the US, dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials and downbeat US Retail Sales figures released earlier this week have boosted hopes of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December. Furthermore, rumours that the White House’s National Economic Council (NEC) Director, Kevin Hassett, is the best positioned to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell in May are feeding hopes of further rate cuts down the road, and keeping the US Dollar rallies subdued.

Economic Indicator

Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 27, 2025 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2.7%

Consensus: 2.7%

Previous: 2.8%

Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan

Economic Indicator

Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 27, 2025 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2.8%

Consensus: 2.7%

Previous: 2.8%

Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers