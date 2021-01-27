USD/JPY holds steady around 103.65-70 area, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

- A modest USD uptick assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-have JPY and capped the upside for the pair.
- Traders eye US Durable Goods Orders for some impetus ahead of FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest daily gains through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The pair remained within the previous day's range and was last seen trading around the 103.65-70 region.
The US dollar inched higher during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped any meaningful upside.
Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of fresh restrictions. Apart from this, doubts about the timing and size of a new US economic stimulus package, escalating US-China tensions in the South China Sea further dampened the market mood.
Meanwhile, the lower risk appetite was reinforced by declining US Treasury bond yields. This further held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and collaborated to keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair. Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC decision later this Wednesday.
Heading into the key event risk, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and US stimulus headlines to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|103.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.58
|Daily SMA50
|103.79
|Daily SMA100
|104.46
|Daily SMA200
|105.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.83
|Previous Daily Low
|103.56
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.33
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend Tuesday's bounce, eyes Fed decision
EUR/USD is off the highs, trading flat near 1.2150. The spot marks a weak follow-through to Tuesday's bounce from crucial support, as investors await more clues from the Fed on the timing of potential tapering or gradual reversing of monetary stimulus.
GBP/USD: Indecisive at multi-month high above 1.3700, Fed in focus
GBP/USD trades in a choppy range above 1.3700 after easing from the highest levels since May 2018. IMF downgrades UK’s economic forecast while raising the global outlook. The US dollar attempts a bounce ahead of the US data, Fed decision.
Gold attempts a bounce around $1850 ahead of Fed
Gold is attempting a bounce around $1850, still lacking a clear directional bias amid a tepid market mood and a pause in the US dollar rebound. The yellow metal's daily chart paints a bearish picture ahead of the Fed decision.
DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.