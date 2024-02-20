The USD/JPY pair holds above the 150.00 psychological mark during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair edges higher on the day due to the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks six major currencies to gauge the USD’s value, recovers to 104.35. USD/JPY currently trades near 150.32, up 0.12% on the day. With inflation exceeding its 2% target over a year, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has signaled that it will end its negative interest rate policy in the coming months. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the central bank will examine whether to maintain various easing measures, including a negative interest rate, when sustained, stable achievement of the price target comes into sight. The upside of the USD/JPY pair might be capped due to the verbal intervention from the Japanese authorities. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that while a weak Yen has merits and demerits, he was more concerned about the negative aspects of a weak currency. On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back against the expectation of interest rate cuts, and investors expect the first 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in 2024 as early as June. The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday might offer some hints about further monetary policy, given recent signs of stubborn inflationary pressures. Moving on, Japan’s Trade Balance will be due on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Traders will also focus on the Fed's Bostic and Bowman speech. On Thursday, the preliminary Japanese Jibun Bank PMI for February will be released.

