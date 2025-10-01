 USD/JPY hits six-week lows sub 147.00 as of BoJ tightening bets rise

- The US Dollar extended losses to the 147.00 level against the Yen after dropping nearly 2% in the last four days.
- The US government shutdown and grey US employment data have crushed the US Dollar this week.
- In Japan, a hawkish BoJ and resilient business sentiment data are feeding hopes of an immediate interest rate hike.
The US Dollar is heading lower for the fourth consecutive day against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, testing six-week lows near the 147.00 level, hammered by a combination of market concerns about the US government closure and a hawkishly tilted Bank of Japan’s monetary policy minutes.
The BoJ’s Summary of Opinions, released on Tuesday, revealed that some policymakers suggested that the time for further monetary tightening might be approaching, which boosted expectations of a rate hike in October or December.
Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved again in Q2
Later on Tuesday, the Japanese Tankan Survey provided further support for this theory. Business sentiment among Japanese large manufacturers improved for the second consecutive quarter, although at a lesser-than-expected extent, and concerns about a negative impact from Trump’s tariffs eased.
In the US, on the other hand, a lacklustre US JOLTS Job openings report and the closure of the US Government heightened expectations that the Fed will have to provide further support to the labour market, which added pressure on the US Dollar.
Later today, the focus will be on the US ADP report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which are likely to provide further clues about the Federal Reserve’s near-term monetary policy decisions.
Economic Indicator
Tankan Large Manufacturing Index
The Tankan Large Manufacturing Index released by the Bank of Japan presents overall business conditions of the large manufacturing companies in Japan. It is an indicator of the Japanese economy as Japan heavily relies on the manufacturing industry that leads growth for the export-oriented economy. A result above the 0 level is seen as positive (or bullish) for the JPY, whereas a result below 0 is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 30, 2025 23:50
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 14
Consensus: 15
Previous: 13
Source: Bank of Japan
Economic Indicator
Tankan Large All Industry Capex
The Tankan Large All Industry Capital Expenditure released by the Bank of Japan measures capital expenditure (capex) of all the Japanese industries except the financial industry. The Capex is considered as an early indicator of productively growth. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the JPY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 30, 2025 23:50
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 12.5%
Consensus: -
Previous: 11.5%
Source: Bank of Japan
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1750 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains near 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on sustained US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. Preliminary Eurozone inflation data fails to inspire the Euro. US ADP jobs and ISM data are awaited for fresh directives.
Gold record-setting run remains uninterrupted; bulls eye $3,900 ahead of US data
Gold continues to scale new record highs through the first half of the European session and has now moved well within striking distance of the $3,900 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Rising geopolitical tensions, along with the US government shutdown, weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin the safe-haven precious metal.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
ADP Employment Change is set to show that payroll growth remained weak in September
Heading into the first week of the month, the focus shifts to US employment figures, looking for further clues of the Fed interest rate path. On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set to release the ADP Employment Change report for September.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
The United States’ (US) federal government has officially shut down for the first time in six years after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement on the funding bill by the September 30 midnight deadline.
