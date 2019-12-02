- USD/JPY is gaining altitude, possibly tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures.
- The risk sentiment is buoyed likely due to the absence of retaliation by China.
- Upbeat China PMIs could be weighing over the anti-risk Japanese Yen.
The anti-risk JPY is again losing ground, possibly tracking the uptick in the US equity index futures.
The USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.70, the highest level since May 30, and the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 0.30% rise.
Last week, President Trump signed the Hong Kong Democracy Bill. The move was criticized by China as interference into its internal matters and Beijing warned of retaliation.
So far, however, China has not announced any retaliatory move and that is likely helping the risk assets stay bid.
Further, the data released over the weekend showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in November. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector ticked higher to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Looking forward, the early signs of a turnaround in the world's second-largest economy favor further upside in the risk assets and the USD/JPY pair. The Caixin China manufacturing PMI, which focuses on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, printed above the estimate of 51.5 soon before press time.
The bullish momentum, however, may weaken if the newsflow on the trade front is negative. Reports hit the wires earlier today that the optimism about the phase-one deal is premature.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.70
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|109.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.94
|Daily SMA50
|108.42
|Daily SMA100
|107.76
|Daily SMA200
|108.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.67
|Previous Daily Low
|109.4
|Previous Weekly High
|109.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.63
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, monthly trendline doubt bullish spinning bottom
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1020 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The prices portrayed a bullish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart on Fri. 1.1050/55 confluence can challenge the upside break.
GBP/USD skids 0.10% to start the week off following conflicting weekend polls
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2915 within a narrow range of between 1.29107 and 1.2918 at the start of the week following a series of UK election polls which do little to sway a Tory leading bias.
USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid-wave last hour, now flirting with fresh six-month highs near 109.70 in a quick 15-pips jump. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as markets await fresh clues on the trade front.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.