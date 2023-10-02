USD/JPY hits fresh 11-month highs around 149.70, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

The USD/JPY pair holds positive ground around 149.70 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades at the highest level in 11 months after bouncing off the low of 148.52 following the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) holds above 106.00 amid the renewed demand. On Saturday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that there was "a distance to go" for BoJ before exiting its ultra-loose monetary policy . Earlier Monday, BoJ Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 21 and 22 stated that BOJ does not need to make additional tweaks to YCC as long-term rates moving fairly stably and said that the end to negative rate must be tied to success of achieving 2% inflation target. One board member added that given recent FX and oil price moves, there is a chance Furthermore, the latest data from the BoJ showed overall business conditions of the large manufacturing companies in Japan improved in the third quarter (Q3). The Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index (Q3) came in at 9.0 from the previous reading of 5.0, better than the expectation of 6.0. Across the pond, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank is at or near peak for the federal funds rate while mentioning that the Fed will need a restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals. Traders will take cues from the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday. About the data, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 3.5% YoY in August from the previous month of 3.4%, in line with the market estimation. The annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, meeting the expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose by 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures came in below the market estimations. In the absence of top-tier economic data released from the Japanese docket this week, the USD/JPY pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. However, traders will be cautious about the potential FX intervention from Japanese authorities as the pair trades near the 150.00 mark. Also, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be due on Monday ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.