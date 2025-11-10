The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers to near 154.10 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as hopes grow for a potential deal to end the 41-day US federal government shutdown in the coming days. The US ADP Employment Change Weekly is due later on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump voiced support for a bipartisan agreement to end the US shutdown, a significant step that makes it likely the government will reopen within days. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that he expects Trump to sign it into law once Congress passes the legislation.

The positive developments came after the Senate took a major step toward reopening the federal government Sunday evening as it voted 60-40 on a procedural measure to advance a temporary funding bill. The measure would fund certain departments through January 30.

The uncertainty over the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might undermine the JPY. Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly looking to finalize an economic stimulus package of around $65 billion to address inflation and growth by late November and pass a supplementary budget to fund it.

Nonetheless, Minutes from the BoJ’s September meeting revealed that an increasing number of policymakers at the central bank believed that conditions were falling into place for interest rates to rise, with two members calling for an immediate hike.

The potential downside for the JPY might be limited by verbal intervention from Japanese authorities. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama last week reiterated a strong sense of urgency as the markets grow more alert to the risk of government intervention down the line.