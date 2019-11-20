USD/JPY focused on the 108.00 handle – UOB

USD/JPY continues to target the key support at the 108.00 handle in the near-term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday “there is scope for rapid drop in USD to extend lower but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 108.40”. However, USD traded in a relatively quiet manner between 108.44 and 108.84 before settling on a soft note at 108.53. We continue to detect a weak underlying tone and from here, USD could challenge last week’s low near 108.25. The next support at 108.00 is not likely to come into the picture for today. Resistance is at 108.70 followed by 108.85”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD rose to 109.06 yesterday, not far below our 109.15 ‘strong resistance’ level. As highlighted last Friday (15 Nov, spot at 108.50), only a break of 109.15 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased. Until then, the bias is still on the downside even though after yesterday’s price action, 108.00 may not come into the picture so soon (the minor support at 108.25 may temporarily check any decline in USD)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY: rising bets for a test of 108.00
The bearish note in USD/JPY stays well and sound so far this week. US-China trade concerns, Honk Kong turmoil add to JPY-buying. FOMC minutes will be the salient event later today.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.