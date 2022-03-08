USD/JPY fails to break key resistance and retreats to 115.40

- Yen gains momentum as equity markets turn negative in Wall Street.
- USD/JPY unable to break key resistance, remains range-bound.
- Metals and crude oil soar, DXY down 0.05%.
The USD/JPY pulled back during the American session and fell to 115.41, before rising back above 115.50. The yen recovered strength as the recovery in equity markets faded and despite higher US yields.
Earlier on Monday, the USD/JPY climbed to 115.78 and then lost momentum. The dollar failed to break the critical resistance area around 115.80 that is in place since mid-February. A firm break above would put the pair on its way to 116.00 and more.
On the flip side, the next support is seen at 115.30, followed by 114.85 and then the bottom of the current range around 114.50. Below that area, the yen could accelerate, pushing USD/JPY toward 114.00 and below.
Concerns keep USD/JPY limited
While higher US yields continue to boost the pair, the risk aversion environment favor the Japanese yen. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones opened in positive ground after Monday’s losses but during the last hours turned negative again.
The war in Ukraine continues to be the key driver. Market participants await the announcement of more sanctions from the US that will likely include an import ban on Russian oil and gas. Crude oil prices are at multi-year highs.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|115.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.29
|Daily SMA50
|115.04
|Daily SMA100
|114.47
|Daily SMA200
|112.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.47
|Previous Daily Low
|114.81
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
