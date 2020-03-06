- The spot remains heavy but manages to stay above 105.00.
- Kudlow’s fiscal stimulus headlines offer fresh signs of life.
- Coronavirus concerns to continue to dent risk, as T-yields extend rout.
USD/JPY is seeing some volatile moves over the last hour, as it now looks to stabilize around 105.30 region amid widespread risk-aversion.
The spot consolidates the downside to a new seven-month low of 105.00 reached earlier today after risk-off gripped the markets amid renewed fears over the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases across the globe continues to rise.
The US stocks tumbled once again and triggered a rush to the US bonds, which led to the US Treasury yields resume its ongoing carnage. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields plunged to a new record low of 0.674%, shedding over 25% on the day.
Over the last hour, the major attempted recovery and spiked to a fresh session high of 105.71 after White House (WH) Economic Advisor Kudlow said that "The Trump administration is considering immediate fiscal measures, separate from the tax cut being crafted ahead of the election."
However, the spike was quickly faded and the rates fell back to 105.15 levels amid a fresh selling-wave seen in the US equity futures and Treasury yields. Also, the Washington Post (WaPo) report, citing that the WH is looking to defer taxes for travel and airline industries, watered down the hopes of any meaning recovery in the spot.
Meanwhile, the greenback remains broadly pressured, as stronger US payrolls data failed to negate another Fed rate cut expectations. Therefore, the risks remain slanted to the downside for USD/JPY, in the face of mounting virus-led economic concerns.
USD/JPY technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.30
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|106.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.59
|Daily SMA50
|109.4
|Daily SMA100
|109.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|106.01
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
