USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.00 as focus shifts to US CPI data

- USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index edges higher ahead of inflation data.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory.
The USD/JPY pair tested 109.00 on Tuesday but ended up closing the day in the red at 108.60. On Wednesday, the pair continues to move in a tight range despite the modest USD strength and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 108.70.
DXY rebounds on Wednesday
The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by the sharp declines seen in global major equity indexes, provided a boost to the safe-haven JPY on Tuesday. At the moment, European stocks trade in the positive territory and limit's the JPY's potential gains for the time being. However, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.4%, suggesting that the market mood is likely to turn dismal in the second half of the day.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.17% on the day at 90.31, helping USD/JPY stay afloat in the positive territory.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Investors expect the Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, to rise to 2.3% on a yearly basis from 1.6% in March.
A reading of 2.5% or above could help the greenback gather strength against its rivals. However, the impact of inflation data on the USD could remain short-lived following last Friday's disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|108.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.66
|Daily SMA50
|108.98
|Daily SMA100
|106.73
|Daily SMA200
|105.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.98
|Previous Daily Low
|108.35
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.