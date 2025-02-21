1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our most recent narrative from Tuesday (18 Feb, spot at 151.45), we indicated that 'there has been a tentative buildup in downward momentum, but USD must break and remain below 151.00 before further weakness can be expected.' Yesterday, USD dropped decisively below 151.00 and staged a sharp and swift selloff that sent it to a low of 149.37. While USD is likely to decline further, short-term conditions are deeply oversold, and the significant support at 148.63 may not come into view so soon. The downside risk will remain intact as long as 151.80 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 152.30 yesterday) is not breached."

24-HOUR VIEW: "When USD was at 151.30 yesterday, we noted 'an increase in momentum.' We highlighted that USD 'could drop below 151.00, but it remains to be seen if it can maintain a foothold below this level.' We added, 'the next support at 150.40 is unlikely to come under threat.' However, USD not only broke below 150.40 but also dropped further to 149.37.USD closed lower by a whopping 1.21% at 149.63. The outsized decline appears to be overdone, and USD is unlikely to decline much further. Today, we expect USD to trade in a 149.20/150.55 range."

US Dollar (USD) is expected to trade in a 149.20/150.55 range vs Japanese Yen (JPY). In the longer run, USD is likely to decline further; the significant support at 148.63 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.