USD/JPY eases to 114.15 area after hitting long-term highs at 114.70

- The dollar takes a breather after reaching fresh five-year highs at 114.70.
- A higher appetite for risk and a pause on US yield's rally are weighing on the US dollar.
- USD/JPY remains positive and might reach 117.80/118.60 – SocGen.
The US dollar has pulled pack after hitting fresh five-year highs at 114.70 pm Wednesday, to consolidate in the lower range of 114.00. The pair has turned negative on daily charts, although the near-term trend remains positive, after having rallied nearly 5% over the last four weeks.
The USD loses steam on higher appetite for risk
The JPY is taking advantage of a somewhat softer US dollar on Wednesday, weighed by a positive market sentiment. Wall Street’s indexes are trading with moderate advances for the second consecutive day; the Dow Jones is 0.49% up, the S&P 500 appreciates 0.39% and the Nasdaq Technical Index advances 0.66%, on the back of the release of upbeat quarterly earnings results on the Healthcare sector.
Investors’ optimism and the pause on US bond yields' rally have dented demand for the dollar, allowing most majors to post moderate recoveries. The US Dollar Index is trading about 1% down from the 94.50, one-year high, reached last week, as investor’s expectations about monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have faded somewhat as other major central banks start to anticipate the possibility of accelerating their monetary normalization plans to tackle inflationary pressures.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, remains heavy on the back of an adverse monetary policy differential. Federal Reserve’s hints towards QE tapering have been widening the treasury yield gap between the US and Japan -whose central bank maintains the 10-year note near zero through a yield control curve- and has squeezed the yen’s attractiveness for the investors.
USD/JPY: Still heading towards 117.80/118.60 – SocGen
The FX Analysis team at Société Générale maintains their bullish bias on the pair, with a potential target at 117.80/118.60: “Signals of a pullback are still not visible; 110.80 should cushion (…) Next potential objectives are at 115.50 and 2016 high of 117.80/118.60.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|114.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.1
|Daily SMA50
|110.73
|Daily SMA100
|110.44
|Daily SMA200
|109.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.4
|Previous Daily Low
|113.88
|Previous Weekly High
|114.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.16
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
