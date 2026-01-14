TRENDING:
 USD/JPY eases below 159.00 as focus shifts to US Retail Sales, PPI data

  • USD/JPY retreats from two-year highs at 159.45 amid a moderately softer US Dollar.
  • News of a snap election in Japan has boosted the Takaichi Trade this week.
  • US PPI and Retail Sales data, Fed speakers, and the US Supreme Court's rulings will grab the focus during the US session.
Guillermo Alcala

The Japanese Yen is trimming some losses on Wednesday as the US Dollar recovery falters. The pair has retreated from two-year highs at 159.45, returning to the mid-range of the 158.00s at the time of writing, with the market’s attention turning to the US Retail Sales and PPI data releases, ahead of speeches by a string of US Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Yen, however, remains one of the weakest performers among major currencies this week, amid growing rumours that the Japanese Prime Minister would be mulling dissolving the lower house next week to call snap elections in early February.

Markets are concerned that the election results might lead to stronger parliamentary support for Takaichi, endorsing her policies of large stimulus and low interest rates, thereby boosting the risk of a fiscal crisis. These fears have fuelled a new wave of the so-called “Takaichi trade,” which involves selling JPY and long-term Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

US Dollar appreciates on hopes of a hawkish Fed

The US Dollar Index is pulling back highs but maintains its bullish trend from late-December lows intact. The moderate inflation figures have failed to change the view that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in the next months, and investors await US PPI and Retail Sales data for further insight about the economic momentum.

Later on, a slew of Fed speakers will also take the stage during the American session. The focus will be on Governor Stephen Miran, Trump's latest pick for the Board, and a vocal dove. Besides him, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and New York Fed President John Williams will also meet the press on Wednesday.

Traders will keep an eye on the US Supreme Court, which is expected to deliver its verdict on several questions later on Wednesday and might rule on Trump’s trade tariffs.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

