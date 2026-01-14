 USD/JPY eases below 159.00 as focus shifts to US Retail Sales, PPI data

The Japanese Yen is trimming some losses on Wednesday as the US Dollar recovery falters. The pair has retreated from two-year highs at 159.45, returning to the mid-range of the 158.00s at the time of writing, with the market’s attention turning to the US Retail Sales and PPI data releases, ahead of speeches by a string of US Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Yen, however, remains one of the weakest performers among major currencies this week, amid growing rumours that the Japanese Prime Minister would be mulling dissolving the lower house next week to call snap elections in early February.

Markets are concerned that the election results might lead to stronger parliamentary support for Takaichi, endorsing her policies of large stimulus and low interest rates, thereby boosting the risk of a fiscal crisis. These fears have fuelled a new wave of the so-called “Takaichi trade,” which involves selling JPY and long-term Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

US Dollar appreciates on hopes of a hawkish Fed

The US Dollar Index is pulling back highs but maintains its bullish trend from late-December lows intact. The moderate inflation figures have failed to change the view that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in the next months, and investors await US PPI and Retail Sales data for further insight about the economic momentum.



Later on, a slew of Fed speakers will also take the stage during the American session. The focus will be on Governor Stephen Miran, Trump's latest pick for the Board, and a vocal dove. Besides him, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and New York Fed President John Williams will also meet the press on Wednesday.

Traders will keep an eye on the US Supreme Court, which is expected to deliver its verdict on several questions later on Wednesday and might rule on Trump’s trade tariffs.