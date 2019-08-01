USD/JPY drops to weekly lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield pierces below 2% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index erases large part of daily gains following US data.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI falls short of market expectation in July.
Following a rally to a fresh two-month high above the 109 mark earlier today, the USD/JPY pair made a sharp U-turn and slumped to its lowest level in a week as the sharp fall witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields allowed the JPY to gather strength against its peers. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on the day at 108.30.
Although Fed Chairman Powell's remarks on the policy outlook yesterday caused investors to doubt another 25 basis points rate cut in September and allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to jump to its highest level in more than two years at 98.93, today's data from the US weighed on the Greenback.
Dismal PMI data hurts dollar
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in July fell to 51.2 from 51.7 and missed the market expectation of 52 today. The DXY erased a large part of its daily gains after the data and was last seen at 98.65, still adding 0.08% on the day. The data also seems to be weighing on the Treasury bond yields. At the moment, the 10-year references is losing more than 2% on a daily basis, keeping the bearish pressure on the pair intact.
Commenting on the data, "The drop was almost in full explained by a drop in both the production index and the employment index," said Nordea Markets' analyst Kjetil Olsen. "The more forward-looking new orders index was actually slightly up, and the new orders minus inventories series give hopes for a stabilisation in the near term."
During the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Bank of Japan will release the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting. Later in the day, the labour market data from the US will be the last significant data release of the week. Investors expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to come in at 164,000 in July following June's strong 224,000 reading.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|108.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.28
|Daily SMA50
|108.33
|Daily SMA100
|109.68
|Daily SMA200
|110.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.01
|Previous Daily Low
|108.49
|Previous Weekly High
|108.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.7
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.