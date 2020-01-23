USD/JPY drops to near 2-week lows, around mid-109.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY slides for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Concerns about coronavirus benefitted JPY’s safe-haven status.
  • A subdued USD price action did little to stall the ongoing slide.

The Japanese yen strengthened against its major counterparts on Thursday and dragged the USD/JPY pair to near two-week lows, around mid-109.00s.

The pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month tops – set last week – and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid reviving safe-haven demand.

Reviving safe-haven demand weighed on USD/JPY

Concerns of the corona-virus outbreak in China continued weighing on investors' sentiment. The anti-risk flows benefitted the Japanese yen perceived safe-haven status and exerted some pressure on the major.

The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since January 10.

This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below a previous resistance now turned support, around the 109.70 region, further aggravated the bearish pressure.

On the other hand, the US dollar consolidated its recent gains to monthly tops and did little to provide any respite to the bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide, suggesting further weakness for the major.

In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, some follow-through weakness, possibility towards testing 50-day SMA near the 109.15 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.52
Today Daily Change -0.34
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 109.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.34
Daily SMA50 109.15
Daily SMA100 108.65
Daily SMA200 108.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.1
Previous Daily Low 109.79
Previous Weekly High 110.3
Previous Weekly Low 109.46
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

