USD/JPY drops to near 2-week lows, around mid-109.00s

- USD/JPY slides for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Concerns about coronavirus benefitted JPY’s safe-haven status.
- A subdued USD price action did little to stall the ongoing slide.
The Japanese yen strengthened against its major counterparts on Thursday and dragged the USD/JPY pair to near two-week lows, around mid-109.00s.
The pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month tops – set last week – and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid reviving safe-haven demand.
Reviving safe-haven demand weighed on USD/JPY
Concerns of the corona-virus outbreak in China continued weighing on investors' sentiment. The anti-risk flows benefitted the Japanese yen perceived safe-haven status and exerted some pressure on the major.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since January 10.
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below a previous resistance now turned support, around the 109.70 region, further aggravated the bearish pressure.
On the other hand, the US dollar consolidated its recent gains to monthly tops and did little to provide any respite to the bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide, suggesting further weakness for the major.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, some follow-through weakness, possibility towards testing 50-day SMA near the 109.15 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|109.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.34
|Daily SMA50
|109.15
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|108.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.1
|Previous Daily Low
|109.79
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
