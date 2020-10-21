USD/JPY drops to fresh one-month lows, closer to mid-104.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
  • Technical selling below the 105.00 mark further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
  • September monthly swing lows, around the 104.00 is the next relevant target for bears.

The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and tumbled to fresh one-month lows, around the 104.60-55 region in the last hour.

Following the overnight modest pullback from the 105.75 region, the pair came under intense selling pressure on Wednesday and was being pressured by the bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Positive developments surrounding the next round of the US fiscal stimulus raised prospects for more government borrowing and sparked a selloff on the US bonds. The lack of demand for government debt was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting downward pressure on the greenback.

It is worth recalling that hopes for a pre-election stimulus package revived after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made good progress on stimulus talks. Adding to this, the US President Donald Trump said that he was willing to accept a large aid bill, despite opposition from his own Republican party in the Senate. Investors, however, remained sceptic as negotiations are set to continue on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood – as depicted by a flat opening in the US equity markets – extended some additional support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the USD/JPY pair sharp slide. The downward trajectory took along some short-term trading stops placed near the key 105.00 psychological mark. A subsequent fall below the previous monthly swing lows aggravated the intraday bearish pressure and dragged the USD/JPY pair to its lowest level since September 22nd.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues the bearish fall amid extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts. Nevertheless, the stage seems set for further weakness, possibly back towards challenging September monthly swing lows support near the 104.00 round-figure mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.59
Today Daily Change -0.91
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 105.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.53
Daily SMA50 105.74
Daily SMA100 106.34
Daily SMA200 107.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.75
Previous Daily Low 105.35
Previous Weekly High 105.8
Previous Weekly Low 105.04
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

