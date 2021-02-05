USD/JPY drops for the first time in eight days after hitting highest levels since October 2020

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/JPY dropped for the first time in eight days after hitting its highest levels since October 2020.
  • The US dollar fell following downbeat NFP data, but yen was weighed by higher US yields and risk on.

USD/JPY posted its first day in the red in eight, after the USD slumped to the bottom of the G10 FX performance ranking following a not so stellar January NFP report. Prior to the data, the pair had advanced above the 11 November 2020 high at 105.677 to hit highs in the 105.70s (the pair’s highest levels since October 2020), but then sharply reversed lower into the 105.30s, where it currently trades now. The pair closed Friday trade with very mild losses on the day of around 0.1% or slightly more than 10 pips. On the week, the pair is still up more than 0.5%.

Driving the day

As noted, a key reason for Friday’s reversal from highs in the 105.70s back to the 105.30s in USD/JPY was as a result of the US dollar’s post NFP data slump. However, compared to the losses it saw against most of the rest of the G10 currencies, USD’s losses on the day versus the JPY was comparatively modest.

One immediate observation is that US bond yields saw a substantial rally, further widening the US/Japanese rate differential in favour of the US dollar, thus offering some support to USD/JPY; the US 10-year yield gained 3bps to move to just shy of 1.17%. The Japanese 10-year was unchanged at around 0.05%, meaning the US 10-year/Japan 10-year differential widened to about 112bps from previously under 110bps.

Another factor capping the yen’s potential upside on Friday was the fact that it just really wasn’t a good day for safe havens; stocks continued to rally, crude oil was higher and, with the US dollar on the back foot, industrial metals came roaring back. In FX, it was largely the more risk-sensitive currencies that performer the best. The same themes that have been driving risk on all week were again in play; stimulus, economic recovery, vaccine and pandemic hopes. This was not a good recipe for the yen.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.38
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 105.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.14
Daily SMA50 103.88
Daily SMA100 104.4
Daily SMA200 105.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.56
Previous Daily Low 104.98
Previous Weekly High 104.94
Previous Weekly Low 103.56
Previous Monthly High 104.94
Previous Monthly Low 102.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.20 after US disappointing jobs report

EUR/USD rises above 1.20 after US disappointing jobs report

EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington. 

EUR/USD News

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) breaks through $35 on high volume

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) breaks through $35 on high volume

Shares in CCIV continued to rally as Friday progressed. CCIV shares are trading above $35 at the time of writing, a gain of 16% for the day. Volume remains high in CCIV. 

Read more

XAU/USD gains following soft US jobs report

XAU/USD gains following soft US jobs report

Soft US jobs data has saved gold from further declines on Friday and XAU/USD is above $1800 again. CPI and Fed Chair Powell will be the main events to watch next week.

Gold news

DOGE defends critical support and heads towards $0.060

DOGE defends critical support and heads towards $0.060

Dogecoin price is trading inside a parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. DOGE bulls have defended the lower trendline support of the pattern and aim for a significant rebound. There is only one critical resistance level that Dogecoin needs to pass.

Read more

DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report

DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report

It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 level.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures