 USD/JPY drifts lower, nears 147.00 ahead of US GDP, Tokyo CPI data 

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.

The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis , measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

In Japan, the focus will be on the August Tokyo CPI index, which will be analysed with special attention to assess the odds for the BoJ tightening in September, an option that is gaining ground after recent comments from Governor Ueda, warning about the inflationary trend in wages. The highlight of the week, however, is Friday’s US PCE Prices Index release. The Fed’s favourite inflation indicators are expected to show that headline inflation remained steady, growing at a 2.6% yearly rate in July, while the core inflation accelerated to 2.9% last month, from 2.8% in June.

On the macroeconomic front, the US Q2 GDP is expected to be revised up to 3.1% annualised growth, from the previous 3.0% estimation, while Jobless Claims are seen dropping to 230,000 from 235,000 last week.

The US Dollar is extending its reversal from Wednesday’s highs above 148.00 to levels near the 147.00 round figure on Thursday, with the Greenback on its back foot ahead of the release of US Gross Domestic Product and Weekly Jobless Claims figures, due later today. The US Dollar featured a knee-jerk reaction on Wednesday, following comments by New York Fed president, John Williams, at a CNBC interview, where the central banker fueled hopes of the Fed easing further. Williams stated that interest rates are currently at restrictive levels and will likely decrease at some point. More interesting was his comment affirming that all Fed monetary policy meetings are “live” on rates, which was taken by the market as a hint to a September rate cut.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.