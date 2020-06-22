USD/JPY drifts back closer to session lows, around 106.80 level

- USD/JPY failed to preserve early modest recovery gains to 107.00 mark.
- Some aggressive USD selling kept a lid on the pair’s attempted recovery.
- A strong opening in the US equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
- Bears need to wait for a sustained breakthrough 106.65-55 support zone.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday bounce to the 107.00 mark and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range.
Following an early uptick to three-week tops, the US dollar witnessed a dramatic turnaround on the first day of the week. This comes amid growing worries about a surge in new coronavirus cases, which benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on the USD/JPY pair's early uptick.
The greenback remained depressed and failed to gain any respite following the release of weaker-than-expected Existing Home Sales data, which dropped 9.7% in May. The reading marked a modest recovery from the previous month's -17.8% but missed consensus estimates pointing to a 3% fall.
Bearish traders further took cues from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. However, a strong opening in the US equity markets might help limit any deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair, which, so far, has managed to hold well within a three-day-old trading range.
A sustained break below the 106.65-55 region will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the pair. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards re-testing early May swing lows, around the 106.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|106.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.77
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|108.11
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.06
|Previous Daily Low
|106.77
|Previous Weekly High
|107.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00
WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.