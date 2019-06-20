Piet P. H. Christiansen, senior analyst at Danske Bank, points out that the USD/JPY pair crossed 108 into 107 territory as Mr. Powell is leaning against the poor cyclical backdrop.

Key Quotes

“We extrapolate: data is likely to continue showing that a cyclical slowdown is still with us but we expect to meet it by adjusting US yields and the dollar, appropriately. This is exactly what global macro needs to avoid a more gloomy path. Our 3M forecast is 107 but there's clearly downside risk to(wards) 105.”