USD/JPY dips to test a previous top at 156.60 following hot Japanese inflation

(This story was corrected on December 20 at 13:16 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the USD/JPY pair is testing support at 156.60, not 56.60.)

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The USD/JPY is correcting lower, after rallying about 2.6% earlier this week , reaching overbought levels on most timeframes. The broader trend, however, remains positive, with bears contained above the previous top, at 156.60 and the next support level at 155.85 ahead of 154.45. Resistances are 158.00 and 158.80.

The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged on Thursday and conditioned a further rate hike to the evolution of next spring’s wage negotiations. Investors, who were expecting clearer signs of a January hike, were disappointed and the Yen tumbled against its main rivals. One day earlier, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but signalled a slower easing path for next year. The hawkish stance sent the US Dollar and US Treasury yields surging.

The Yen is picking up from five-month lows on Friday, supported by a somewhat softer US Dollar and hot Japanese inflation figures. The Dollar has pulled back from levels right below 158.00 and is testing support at the previous 156.60 resistance area. Japanese data released on Thursday showed that inflation accelerated to a 2.9% yearly rate in November from 2.3% in October. Likewise, the core inflation increased 2.7% year-on-year, beating expectations of a 2.6% increment. These figures keep hopes of a January hike alive and provide some support to an ailing Yen.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.