USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 107.50.
  • US President Trump said sanctions on China could be announced by the end of the week.
  • Traders await more signals to extend optimism backed by economic restart, nearness to the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure.
  • A lack of major data/events could probe the previous risk-on sentiment, the Hong Kong issue becomes the key.

USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment. However, the quote’s recent fall seems to have taken clues from US President Donald Trump’s signals for sanctions on China.

Risk-off sentiment returning to the table?

While the yen pair’s previous day declines had more to do with the greenback weakness, the recent warning by US President seems to increase downside pressure amid challenges to the previous risk-on sentiment.

Hopes of economic restart and global efforts to find a cure to the pandemic triggered the US dollar weakness on Tuesday. In doing so, the markets ignored downbeat comments from the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

As a result, Wall Street witnessed a heavy buying while the US 10-year Treasury yields also rose. Though, S&P 500 Futures parts ways from the earlier gains while flashing 0.16% drop to 2,990 as we write.

Considering the lack of major data, as well as US action against China, the tension between the Trump administration and Beijing might regain the market’s attention, which in turn could renew the risk-off sentiment.

Technical analysis

21-day EMA, currently near 107.40, questions the pair’s break of the three-week-old ascending trend line, which in turn keeps the bulls hopeful to challenge the 100-day EMA figures around 108.00.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.5
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 107.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.08
Daily SMA50 107.93
Daily SMA100 108.42
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.78
Previous Daily Low 107.57
Previous Weekly High 108.09
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction

USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction

USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600

AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600

AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains while stepping back from 0.6676 to currently around 0.6645 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. 

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report

NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report

NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push...

NZD/USD News

Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710

Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710

Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.

Gold News

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood

GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures