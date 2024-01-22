USD/JPY cycles around 148.00 ahead of BoJ next rate call

- BoJ interest rate decision due during Tuesday market session.
- BoJ press conference and Q4 outlook report to draw trader focus.
- Japan Tokyo inflation due later this week, on Friday.
The USD/JPY cycled around the 148.00 handle on Monday as traders gear up for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest rate statement on Tuesday, coming ahead of another round of Japanese inflation figures slated for Friday with the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Bank of Japan Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, BoJ to maintain the status quo and remain dovish
The Bank of Japan is firmly entrenched in a hyper-easy policy stance, and markets don’t expect much movement on interest rates from the Japanese central bank anytime soon as BoJ policymakers continue to fret about Japanese inflation which is expected to possibly slump below their 2% target at some point in the future.
The BoJ’s own inflation outlook forecasts Japanese inflation declining below 2% sometime in 2025, and it will take a significant shift in Japanese economic figures to pushy the BoJ out of its current negative rate regime.
Despite this, investors will be watching the BoJ’s press conference on Tuesday closely; BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently hinged the end of negative rates on wage increases in Japan during 2024’s first quarter.
MUFG: JPY could weaken further barring a stronger signal that rates could be raised in spring
Elsewhere on the data docket for this week, US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures are due Wednesday and are expected to hold steady at 47.9 for the manufacturing component in January, while the services sector PMI is forecast to fall back slightly from 51.4 to 51.0 in the same period.
The US will also see fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP)< which is expected to decrease from 4.9% to 2.0% on an annualized basis, while Friday brings a fresh round of Tokyo CPI inflation, with YoY Tokyo Core CPI expected to slip from 2.1% to 1.9% in January.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY finds itself mired on the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 148.00 handle as near-term momentum drains out of the pair. Intraday technical support sits at the 200-hour SMA near 146.75, and short-term traders will note a hard line drawn under the 147.75 price level after last week’s climb into the 148.50 neighborhood.
Daily candlesticks have the USD/JPY temporarily frozen as candles spin in place at the top end of a 6% climb from December’s swing low into 140.25.
The 200-day SMA is providing rising support near 144.00, and near-term gains in the pair leave the USD/JPY on the high side of a declining 50-day SMA near 146.00.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|148.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.35
|Daily SMA50
|145.78
|Daily SMA100
|147.45
|Daily SMA200
|143.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.81
|Previous Daily Low
|147.84
|Previous Weekly High
|148.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.87
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refocuses on the downside below 0.6700
AUD/USD kicked off the week with marked losses following a short-lived recovery to the 0.6620 region, an area coincident with the interim 55-day SMA.
EUR/USD remains unable to gather serious traction
EUR/USD lacked juice to extend the earlier advance just beyond 1.0900 the figure, eventually succumbing to the tepid bounce in the greenback.
Gold trims Friday’s gains as caution reigns
Following a two-day rebound, Gold struggles to gain traction on Monday and trades in the red at around $2,020. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% on growing expectations for a delay in Fed policy pivot and weighs on XAU/USD.
XAI price could fall 10% despite metaverse and gaming narratives gaining steam
XAI (XAI) price has been consolidating within an ascending parallel channel for the past two weeks. The odds are inclined toward breaking this bullish technical formation as profit-booking intensifies.
BoJ preview: Focus is on Governor Ueda
At approximately 3:00 am GMT tomorrow, markets will welcome the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) rate decision. No change is expected in the central bank’s ultra-loose Overnight Policy Rate.