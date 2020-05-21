USD/JPY: Current move higher to stretch above 109.50 after BoJ announcent – Westpac

Economists at Westpac are hoping that the current move higher extends above 109.50 post the BoJ announcement. MUFG Bank also expect the BoJ’s measures to support the USD/JPY pair.

Key quotes

“We hope and expect to see a meaningful injection of liquidity designed to target cash-strapped small businesses. Key will be the incentives to encourage banks to take up the liquidity.”

“We see an inevitable deterioration in US-China trade relations and disappointment about the speed of economic improvement as countries reopening as factors that will support the yen on a medium-term basis.”

“Sub 107.50/108 is not the level to be establishing shorts near-term. We remain frustrated sellers of strength and are hoping that the current move higher extends above 109.50 post the BoJ announcement.”