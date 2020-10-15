USD/JPY crawls higher and extends recovery to 105.50 area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • USD/JPY rebound from 105.00 lows on Wednesday, extends to 105.50 so far.
  • The dollar appreciates on risk aversion amid COVID-19 fears and downbeat US data.
  • USD/JPY: likely to remain between 105.00 and 106.00 over the next weeks – UOB

The greenback has been showing strength against the Japanese Yen on Thursday following the rebound from one-week lows right above 105.00 on Wednesday. The pair has appreciated about 0.6% so far today, to erase Wednesday’s losses and hit session highs near 105.50.

US dollar appreciated on risk aversion

The USD has appreciated across the board on Thursday, buoyed by its safe-haven status. Growing concerns about tightening coronavirus restrictions, as the number of infections increases globally, and the little expectations of a fiscal stimulus deal in the US are keeping investors away from risk.

Furthermore, US macroeconomic data has failed to brighten up the mood. Weekly unemployment claims increased beyond expectations last week, adding evidence that the US labour market is losing strength, while the New York industrial activity disappointed, revealing that the sector is still far from the levels it was before the coronavirus shutdown.

USD/JPY's outlook is mixed ­– UOB

From a longer-term perspective, the FX Analysis team at UOB sees the pair mixed, likely to remain between 105.00 and 106.00 for the next weeks: “While the bias is tilted to the downside, USD has to close below 104.70 before a sustained decline can be expected. For now, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would increase quickly as long as USD does not move above 105.70 within these few days.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.43
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 105.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.39
Daily SMA50 105.78
Daily SMA100 106.44
Daily SMA200 107.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.52
Previous Daily Low 105.04
Previous Weekly High 106.11
Previous Weekly Low 105.28
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.93

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.

Gold News

Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs

Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs

Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
 

Read more

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures