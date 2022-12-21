USD/JPY plunged by over 4% on Tuesday, the largest drop since October 1998. Economists at MUFG Bank believe that the pair could extend its slide to the high 120’s.
JPY is now the top performing G10 currency since 21st October
“Governor Kuroda was expressing reservations about the sustainability of the pick-up in inflation, predicting it would fall back next year.”
“The Yen has gained 15% versus the dollar since the close on 20th October and will if sustained act as a powerful disinflationary force next year. It will certainly help protect Japan more from global energy price inflation.”
“The Yen is likely to remain under upward pressure and positioning liquidation risks as year-end approaches could see further notable declines in USD/JPY into the high 120’s.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction, rises toward 1.0650
EUR/USD has managed to regain traction and advanced toward 1.0650 after having declined to the 1.0600 area earlier in the session. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood hurts the US Dollar and helps the pair push higher ahead of US data releases.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and rose above 1.2150 following a dip below 1.2100 during the European trading hours. The renewed US Dollar weakness ahead of the Consumer Confidence and housing data from the US seems to be fueling the pair's recovery.
Gold edges higher toward $1,820 as US yields turn south
Gold price climbed to the $1,820 area in the early American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the mid-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Ripple traders are nervous about that stubborn US Dollar strength
Ripple (XRP) price action is entering a calmer moment of the year as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision event is the true and final point for this volatile 2022.
Wake Up Wall Street: Markets remain calm as year-end in focus
The shortest day of the year for those of us in the northern hemisphere and equity markets took the shortcut home as well with little moves on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) provided some early excitement but by the close, equity markets were little changed on Tuesday.