USD/JPY corrects further from YTD top, slides to 150.00 neighbourhood amid USD selling bias

- USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day amid a weaker USD.
- Expectations that the Fed is don raising rates and sliding US bond yields weigh on the Greenback.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should limit gains for the JPY and limit the downside for the major.
The USD/JPY pair extends the overnight retracement slide from the 151.70 area, or its highest level since October 2022 and drifts lower for the second successive day on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 150.00 psychological mark, down over 0.50% for the day, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy-tightening campaign drag the US Dollar (USD) away from a near one-month peak touched on Wednesday, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The US central bank left the key overnight interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row, though left the door open for additional rate hikes in the wake of the unexpected US economic resilience. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, noted that the recent market-driven surge in borrowing costs could have its impact on economic activity.
Powell added that financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, fueling speculations that the Fed was done raising rates and could start cutting rates by June next year. The repricing of the Fed's future rate-hike path leads to a further steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the Greenback. Apart from this,
speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the domestic currency also contribute to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair, though the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance could help limit losses.
The BoJ's minor change to its yield curve control (YCC) policy pointed to a slow move towards ending years of massive stimulus. The Japanese central bank also indicated that a shift away from the ultra-dovish stance will take longer than initially expected. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a relatively hawkish Fed, which, along with the unattractiveness of Japanese government bonds, could undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY). Furthermore, a generally positive risk tone could dent the JPY's safe-haven demand and lend some support to the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment details – popularly known as the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|150.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.71
|Daily SMA50
|148.49
|Daily SMA100
|145.58
|Daily SMA200
|140.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.71
|Previous Daily Low
|150.66
|Previous Weekly High
|150.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.32
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
